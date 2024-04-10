iPhone 16 buyers could have even more colors to choose from, leaker claims

A new leak claims that Apple is getting ready to announce as many as seven different iPhone 16 colors, up from the iPhone 15's five.

It doesn't take too much imagination to assume that Apple is getting ready to announce the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro later this year and we've been hearing various leaks on and off for months now. The latest centers around the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, with Apple reportedly ready to up the ante in terms of the color options that will be available to buyers.

According to leaker Fixed focus digital on the Weibo social network, a post that was picked up by MacRumors, Apple will increase the number of colors this year to seven - up from the five of the year before. That means that iPhone 16 buyers will have two extra colors to choose from, assuming this leak is accurate.

Interestingly, the leak itself mentioned the iPhone 16 Plus specifically, although we suspect that the iPhone 16 will also be included in this expansion of color options. Historically, the two devices have both been identical in every way beyond the size of display and we see little reason for that not to be the case this time, too.

According to the leaker, the new iPhone 16 models will be available in Blue, Pink, Yellow Green, Black, White, and Purple with those last two colors being the new additions.

However, now is a good time to remember that this leaker doesn't have a proven track record with these things so that means that we should take this report with a pinch of salt.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long before we find out whether this leaker is accurate - the new iPhones are expected to be unveiled in early September and we might even see more color info leak before then, too.