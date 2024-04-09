TSMC's top 3 customers in 2023: Apple with 25%, NVIDIA with 11%, and AMD with 7%

TSMC's top 7 customers in 2023 consisted of Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Broadcom, Intel, and others. Apple provided 25% of revenue in 2023.

TSMC's list of its biggest customers has been teased. The top seven customers are Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Broadcom, and Intel, in that order.

In a new media report from Ctee citing unnamed investors, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) has 7 main customers with their chips being fabbed in Taiwan: Apple with 25% of revenue for TSMC in 2023, NVIDIA is second with 11% and AMD third with 7% revenue generation for TSMC.

These companies -- Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Broadcom, and Intel -- all use TSMC's newer advanced processes. The report says that 5nm market share sits at around 70-80% while 3nm market share over 90%, which is thanks to the insatiable demand of high-performance computing (HPC) which includes AI chips like NVIDIA's A100 and H100 AI GPUs, AMD's new Instinct MI250 and MI300 series AI GPUs.

TSMC's new CoWoS advanced packaging capacity is also expected to increase from 13,000 from last year, to a much better 30,000 to 35,000 wafers this year.

NVIDIA's A100 and H100 AI GPUs as well as AMD's Instinct MI250 and MI300 AI GPUs are all made on either TSMC's 7nm or 5nm process nodes, and with the demand for AI GPUs not stopping, TSMC's wafer production volume will increase at the same time.

TSMC's newer 3nm process node capacity utilization rate remains high, adds Ctee's new report, with Apple having its new A-series chips made on TSMC's 3nm node, but this node will become more popular with smartphone customers like Qualcomm and MediaTek needing new chips made on 3nm. Intel is also outsourcing its 3nm-based orders to TSMC, which adds to the 3nm order pile.