Microsoft announces $2.9 billion investment in AI and cloud infrastructure for Japan

Microsoft has just announced it will invest $2.9 billion over the next two years in Japan, increasing its hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in the country.

The company will also boost its digital skilling program, aiming at providing AI skilling to over 3 million people in the next three years, to open its first Microsoft Research Asia lab in Japan, and increase its cybersecurity collaboration with the Japanese government.

Microsoft's various investments will support Japan's "key pillar to tackle deflation and simulate the economy by expanding the infrastructure, skilled talent, and security required to accelerate Japan's digital transformation and adoption of AI". This new $2.9 billion investment will be Microsoft's single largest investment in its 46-year history in Japan, which is also the site of Microsoft's first international office.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft, said: "Today's announcement represents Microsoft's most significant investment in Japan since we set roots here in 1978. These investments in digital infrastructure, AI skills, cybersecurity, and AI research are essential ingredients for Japan to build a robust AI Economy".

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, said: "As economic activities in the digital space increase, it is important for the Japanese industry as a whole to work with global companies like Microsoft that are equipped with a set of digital infrastructure. We appreciate Microsoft's announcement of its new investment in Japan. Microsoft has made significant contributions to the social implementation of generative AI in Japan through various initiatives, and we look forward to further collaboration. We also look forward to deepening our cooperation in the field of cybersecurity".