AMD's RX 7900 XTX is again below $900 - so is it the right time to buy this flagship GPU?

This is the latest price cut for an RDNA 3 graphics card, of which we're seeing quite a number recently - no bad thing if you're looking for a new GPU.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

AMD's RX 7900 XTX is now down to below the $900 mark, in the latest price fall we've witnessed with RDNA 3 graphics cards.

ASRock's Phantom Gaming 7900 XTX gives you a nifty cooling solution (Image Credit: ASRock)
The model in question is the ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 7900 XTX, which has been reduced to $890 at Newegg. The price is listed at $920, but you can use a discount code at checkout to knock off a further $30.

This graphics card comes with 24GB of VRAM and a base clock speed of 2455MHz with a boost clock of 2615MHz.

As VideoCardz, which noticed this deal, makes clear, a PowerColor Hellhound 7900 XTX graphics card has been at this level before, but that doesn't make the GPU less of a bargain now.

So, that noted, is it the right time to grab yourself an RX 7900 XTX? We'd argue that it's likely best to wait, and that we may see some much more compelling deals later in 2024 for this flagship.

Remember, RDNA 4 GPUs are inbound later this year, and the flagship might only be a mid-ranger - if the rumors are right - but it'll be a powerful one. Speculation has consistently indicated that this graphics card shouldn't be too far off the performance level of the 7900 XTX, but it'll come a lot cheaper.

Those hunting for a lower-tier GPU should take a look at some of the other RDNA 3 price reductions which are ongoing as we mentioned.

The last one we flagged up was the ASRock Challenger model of the 7800 XT which was knocked down to $480, and currently, it's not much more than that at $490 - a solid deal for those seeking a good mid-range GPU to drive a 1440p monitor.

