AMD RX 7800 XT drops to $480 again, if you missed the last time the GPU was priced that low

We saw this graphics card at the $480 mark already this year, but now an ASRock Challenger RX 7800 XT board is back down at that price.

If you missed AMD's RX 7800 XT when the GPU had been reduced to a tempting $480 earlier this year, well, we've got some good news - the graphics card can be had at this asking price again.

The reduced graphics card is the ASRock Challenger model of the 7800 XT (Image Credit: ASRock)

VideoCardz was hawk-eyed enough to pick up on the RX 7800 XT dropping to $480 at both Newegg and Amazon in the US.

This is for the ASRock Challenger model of the 7800 XT and you'll need to use the provided discount code to get the price knocked down by a further $10 to hit $480.

Note that this offer, which is $30 off the recommended price for the ASRock Challenger, only lasts for today.

As our reviews make clear - we've evaluated a few models of the RX 7800 XT - this graphics card is an excellent 1440p performer. Indeed, an ASRock card (admittedly not the Challenger) secured our 'Editor's Choice' award, which is impressive going - we observed that it was already competitively priced at $499.

Of course, NVIDIA's rival GPUs in this bracket are also witnessing some discounts of late, although the cheapest you can currently get an RTX 4070 graphics card for is $530 on Newegg (again, using a promo code at checkout to get another $10 off). That one is a GIGABYTE model, but it's still $50 more than ASRock's 7800 XT currently.