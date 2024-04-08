ViewSonic's 3840 Hz 'Customizable All-in-One LED Displays' come in sizes of up to 760 inches

Before we dig into ViewSonic's built-to-order 'Customizable All-in-One LED Displays, ' which are available in various aspect ratios and sizes of up to an incredible 760 inches (the modern big-screen TV comes in at only 65 inches) and a whopping 3,840 Hz refresh rate, these are designed as "video walls" for "business, commercial, and public spaces."

Still, you could order one for that "home space to play video games on." That is, until you dig into the full specs, realize that a display is created primarily for digital signage, and discover that the native resolution is a super low 512 x 384 pixels. Dreams = crushed.

Still, for businesses and shipping malls, it's a winner with ViewSonic's innovative mega LED Displays featuring an ultra-slim (31mm), bezel-free design (6mm), and an advanced Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment to protect the display and provide resistance against dust and moisture. ViewSonic says this allows them to be installed in lobbies, bathrooms, and transportation hubs.

Outside of the low resolution, the specs are otherwise pretty tasty, with 600 nits of brightness, a 6,500:1 contrast ratio (okay, maybe not so much this), and the aforementioned "lightning-fast" 3,840 Hz refresh rate.

In the age of gaming displays with a 144 Hz or 240 Hz refresh rate classified as fast, 3,840 Hz is just begging to be paired with a GeForce RTX 4090 to see what it can do. With the native resolution only 512 x 384 pixels, you're looking at a resolution ripped from the Nintendo 64 and the original PlayStation era. With a GeForce RTX 4090, you could probably emulate an older title at this resolution with a frame rate in the thousands. Because why not?

Although it's not designed or meant for home use, ViewSonic's Customizable All-in-One LED Display (LDC031-120) supports HDMI and USB and includes audio via two 30W speakers.