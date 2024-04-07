Star Wars is finally returning to the big screen in 2026 with The Mandalorian & Grogu

After a long absence Star Wars is returning to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu, the next chapter in the popular Disney+ Star Wars show.

The last Star Wars film to get a theatrical release and debut was 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and potentially final release in the canonical mainline Star Wars Episodes. Although it was a financial success, critical and fan response to the film was lukewarm, with the JJ Abram-led trilogy and misfires like Solo: A Star Wars Story led to Disney shelving or postponing its cinematic plans for the franchise.

Disney and Lucasfilm will release The Mandalorian & Grogu in cinemas on May 22, 2026.

The drought is over or will be soon enough, with Disney planning to release The Mandalorian & Grogu on May 22, 2026. The film, set in the Star Wars universe, will be an offshoot of the popular Disney+ show starring Pedro Pascal as the title character. Series creator Jon Favreau (Iron Man) is also set to direct, with Disney and Lucasfilm viewing the project as a safe bet.

The post-George Lucas era of Star Wars has found most of its success on TV thanks to The Mandalorian, Andor, and The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian & Grogu isn't the only Star Wars film in development at Disney (it's the only one with a release date); two more films are also on the way.

Director James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) is helming a film set during the New Republic era and the dawn of the Jedi. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) is leading a new film starring Daisy Ridley, who is reprising her role as Rey Skywalker. The film reportedly deals with her building a new Jedi Order from the ground up.

As for The Mandalorian & Grogu, with the TV series wrapping its third season in 2023, there's no word if there will be a fourth or if the film represents the next chapter.