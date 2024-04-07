Star Wars is finally returning to the big screen in 2026 with The Mandalorian & Grogu

The last Star Wars film to get a theatrical release and debut was 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and potentially final release in the canonical mainline Star Wars Episodes. Although it was a financial success, critical and fan response to the film was lukewarm, with the JJ Abram-led trilogy and misfires like Solo: A Star Wars Story led to Disney shelving or postponing its cinematic plans for the franchise.
The drought is over or will be soon enough, with Disney planning to release The Mandalorian & Grogu on May 22, 2026. The film, set in the Star Wars universe, will be an offshoot of the popular Disney+ show starring Pedro Pascal as the title character. Series creator Jon Favreau (Iron Man) is also set to direct, with Disney and Lucasfilm viewing the project as a safe bet.
The post-George Lucas era of Star Wars has found most of its success on TV thanks to The Mandalorian, Andor, and The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian & Grogu isn't the only Star Wars film in development at Disney (it's the only one with a release date); two more films are also on the way.
Director James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) is helming a film set during the New Republic era and the dawn of the Jedi. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) is leading a new film starring Daisy Ridley, who is reprising her role as Rey Skywalker. The film reportedly deals with her building a new Jedi Order from the ground up.
As for The Mandalorian & Grogu, with the TV series wrapping its third season in 2023, there's no word if there will be a fourth or if the film represents the next chapter.
