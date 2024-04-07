Next-gen Xbox console will use Gaming AI tech to deliver 'biggest technological leap ever'

In a new report at Windows Central from Xbox and Microsoft reporter Jez Corden, a leaked email from Xbox President Sarah Bond outlines the company's plans for the future of Xbox. First, the company is committed to building a new next-gen Xbox console, with Sarah Bon reiterating that it will deliver "the biggest technical leap ever in a generation."

During a recent Official Xbox Podcast appearance, Sarah Bond first made these comments that outlined the company's plans to go multi-platform by bringing select first-party titles to Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms. Talking about the next generation of Xbox consoles while hyping up performance was a way to reassure fans and Xbox players that Microsoft wasn't planning on leaving the console hardware business.

That said, "the biggest technical leap ever in a generation" is vague and could mean many things. According to the leaked email obtained by Windows Central, the answer could lie in Sarah Bond stating that the next-generation Xbox will feature something called Gaming AI.

"We are innovating in Gaming AI, focused on delivering player-first, developer-first value for discovery, engagement, and creator velocity," Sarah Bond writes. At face value, this might seem like another vague statement. Still, if you look it over, it indicates that Gaming AI will encompass multiple technologies focused on enhancing the player experience and making it easier for developers and content creators.

At a minimum, we expect the next-generation Xbox to include dedicated AI hardware through partnerships with companies like AMD or something developed in-house by Microsoft and Xbox engineers. In the PC gaming space, we should expect AI-based upscaling similar to NVIDIA DLSS with AI-powered Frame Generation to boost performance.

Beyond this, we expect AI to be integrated into DirectX 12 or 13, giving developers a powerful suite of tools to enhance optimization and development - a more advanced version of the recently announced Work Graphs API for DirectX.

What else is on the cards? No one knows for sure (or hasn't publicly said yet), but expect to hear all about Gaming AI (or whatever it ends up being called) once Microsoft is ready to announce its next-gen Xbox console. We might even see AI filter down into the OS, with a Copilot-enhanced version of Windows specifically for Xbox. With a next-gen Xbox console release expected in 2028, it might be a while before we get the full details, but right now, it's safe to say that AI will play a big part in Xbox delivering "the biggest technical leap ever in a generation."