Microsoft confirms it's making an animated AI chatbot for Xbox consoles

Microsoft has confirmed that it's developing a new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for Xbox, and it's currently in the prototype phase.

Microsoft is currently working on a new AI-powered chatbot for Xbox, which will be designed to be a virtual support agent for users.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the new AI-powered chatbot will called the "Xbox Support Virtual Agent" and it's currently in its prototype phase right now. Notably, this new chatbot will be animated and will be designed to answer Xbox-related questions with either voice or text. The Microsoft spokesperson said the prototype will make it "easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics" and will use "natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages."

Furthermore, the publication reports that this Xbox AI chatbot is part of Microsoft's "larger effort" of implementing AI into the Xbox platform and services, which aligns perfectly with the company's overall push to add AI into whatever it can. Additionally, the new Xbox AI chatbot will be capable of processing game refunds and will be prepared to answer any support-related questions regarding Xbox issues, subscriptions, and general support queries.

Lastly, the chatbot will come with unspecified "AI features" that may assist in "game content creation, game operations, and its Xbox platform and devices." The chatbot may also be capable of creating AI-generated art and assets for games, while also being used for game testing and "generative AI" NPCs.