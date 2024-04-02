Microsoft confirms it's making an animated AI chatbot for Xbox consoles

Microsoft has confirmed that it's developing a new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for Xbox, and it's currently in the prototype phase.

Published
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

Microsoft is currently working on a new AI-powered chatbot for Xbox, which will be designed to be a virtual support agent for users.

Microsoft confirms it's making an animated AI chatbot for Xbox consoles 269
Open Gallery 2

In a new report from The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the new AI-powered chatbot will called the "Xbox Support Virtual Agent" and it's currently in its prototype phase right now. Notably, this new chatbot will be animated and will be designed to answer Xbox-related questions with either voice or text. The Microsoft spokesperson said the prototype will make it "easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics" and will use "natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages."

Furthermore, the publication reports that this Xbox AI chatbot is part of Microsoft's "larger effort" of implementing AI into the Xbox platform and services, which aligns perfectly with the company's overall push to add AI into whatever it can. Additionally, the new Xbox AI chatbot will be capable of processing game refunds and will be prepared to answer any support-related questions regarding Xbox issues, subscriptions, and general support queries.

Lastly, the chatbot will come with unspecified "AI features" that may assist in "game content creation, game operations, and its Xbox platform and devices." The chatbot may also be capable of creating AI-generated art and assets for games, while also being used for game testing and "generative AI" NPCs.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/2/2024 at 11:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags