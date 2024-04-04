New Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation warbond has a crossbow that fires exploding bolts

Helldivers 2's chaotic new Democratic Detonation warbond refreshes stock with new gear--including a crossbow that fires explosive bolts of justice.

Helldivers, rejoice! The Super Earth Government is issuing a new warbond that spices up your intergalactic bug-squashing.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Arrowhead Studios has revealed the next premium warbond (essentially a battle pass) for Helldivers 2. It's called Democratic Detonation and gamers are getting a ton of bonus extras...provided they're willing to shell out some dollars.

Democratic Detonation releases April 11 and comes packed with 3 new weapons, including a crossbow that fires explosive bolts, 3 armors, and 3 new secondary items. Another thing that stuck out is the Expert Extraction Pilot Booster that speeds up how fast exfil craft can swoop in and end the match in victory.

Check below for more info on what's offered in Democratic Detonation:

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle

Deliver righteous judgement to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.

R-36 Eruptor Rifle

Keep your distance... this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.

G-123 Thermite Grenade

This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

GP-31 Grenade Pistol

Does what it says on the label - a pistol that fires grenades. Don't forget to reload between shots though.

Expert Extraction Pilot Booster

Need to get out of a jam fast? This booster lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Home in time for dinner.

CE-27 Ground Breaker

Medium Armour.

"The ground is just another obstacle that hasn't yet been cleared." - SGM Janet Jones, Excava-tion Corps Founder.

CE-07 Demolition Specialist

Light Armour.

Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity.

FS-55 Devastator