DLSS 3.7 update arrives, with early testers reporting improved motion clarity and performance

NVIDIA has released DLSS 3.7 for developers and people are already testing the new .dll in games, and so far it sounds like a winner.

NVIDIA has released a new version of its Streamline tool for developers (SDK 2.4.0), which includes DLSS 3.7.0 - the latest version of its upscaling and Frame Generation tech. Streamline is a tool developed by NVIDIA to make it easier for game developers to implement DLSS technologies in their projects.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's also similar to Microsoft's upcoming DirectSR in that it's open-source and supports third-party plugins and upscalers like Intel XeSS and AMD FSR.

The updates were spotted by the creator of DLSSTweaks (on Reddit), a popular tool that lets users update a game's version of DLSS and add support for DLAA. So, the arrival of DLSS 3.7.0 is the more exciting update for gamers, and people are already testing it to see what difference it makes.

Plus, check out the new 'Preset E.' There's also a new "Alpha upscaling" feature, but this requires games to add support to check out manually.

According to those playing around with DLSS 3.7.0 in titles like Horizon Forbidden West, the latest version of DLSS improves motion clarity with less jittering and smearing of fast-moving objects. Others are reporting a slight performance improvement, which is also nice. One user who tested the new version with Watch Dogs Legion said it looks "noticeably better" than DLSS 3.6, with the image quality closer to DLAA.

Of course, in-depth testing will confirm precisely what improvements are in store. Either way, NVIDIA continues to improve DLSS, and we're already at version 3.7. The odds are that we'll be getting DLSS 4 by the time the GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX 5090 arrive.