NASA confirms a space object crashed through the roof of a home

NASA is investigating an object from space that crashed through the roof of Alejandro Otero's home in Naples, Florida, a few weeks ago.

An investigation has been launched into a space object that crashed through the roof and both floors of a two-story house in Naples, Florida.

The object smashed through the roof of Alejandro Otero's home in Naples, Florida, on March 8. At the time, Otero wasn't home, but his son was. Notably, the home's Nest camera managed to capture the sound of the object crashing through the roof, with the time stamp being 2:34 pm local time (19:34 UTC). That timestamp is an important piece of information as it's around the time when US Space Command recorded the reentry of a space junk that was traced back to the International Space Station (ISS).

US Space Command recorded space junk reentering Earth's atmosphere at 2:29 pm EST (19:29 UTC), and this object was on track to land somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico, near southwest Florida. Furthermore, the space junk was depleted batteries from the ISS and was attached to a cargo pallet that was originally planned to be returned to Earth safely. However, due to several delays, the pallet missed its opportunity to be returned back to Earth, and instead, NASA decided to launch it from the ISS with the goal of an unguided entry. The launch occurred in 2021.

2

The cargo pallet being jettisoned from the ISS

NASA has since recovered the object from Otero, with NASA engineers from the Kennedy Space Station conducting an analysis on the object "as as possible to determine its origin. More information will be available once the analysis is complete."

The pallet started off with a mass of more than 2.6 metric tons, or 5,800 pounds, approximately twice the size of a refrigerator. At the time the object was jettisoned off the ISS, the space agency said that it had "conducted a thorough debris analysis assessment on the pallet and has determined it will harmlessly reenter the Earth's atmosphere. We do not expect any portion to have survived reentry."

Otero is following up with NASA to cover any damages caused to his property.