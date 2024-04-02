TSMC is preparing partnership with Kyushu University in Japan to recruit new talent

TSMC is reportedly partnering with Kyushu University in Japan, where the two will sign a memorandum for comprehensive collaboration that will be aimed at training and conducting joint research on semiconductors.

The news comes from the usual "sources close to the university," which have said that under the new agreement, TSMC -- the world's largest contract chip manufacturer -- will hold future seminars at Kyushu University. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is expected to cooperate on new research with Kyushu University, too.

TSMC was rumored to be building a new CoWoS advanced packaging facility in Japan, the only one outside of Taiwan. With this new agreement, TSMC and Kyushu University are fully cooperating to revive the semiconductor industry in Japan.

It's understood that TSMC researchers will teach students attending Kyushu University, with the two parties to start joint studies and write papers together, as well as considering an internship program. Under this program, Kyushu University students would be sent to TSMC's main HQ in Taiwan.

TSMC will have its new Kumamoto-based plant fully operational by the end of the year, with a second plant planned in the prefecture in the future. TSMC says that its collaboration with Kyushu University was "indispensable" to secure staff for its future operations. Kyushu's semiconductor industry is expected to face shortfalls of 1000 technical experts per year over the next decade according to estimates.