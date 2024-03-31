Buying Gearbox may considerably change Take-Two's FY25 pipeline and revenue forecast

Take-Two's short-term revenue forecasts and release pipeline may have been significantly affected by the recent $460 million acquisition of Gearbox.

Take-Two Interactive expects to make $8 billion by March 2025, but the recent Gearbox acquisition could shake up the publisher's plans.

A bit ago, Take-Two published an incredible release cadence and revenue forecast. TTWO announced that it plans to release over 50 games by March 2026 across all genres and platforms. Emboldened by the confidence of this slate, the company made an eye-opening $8 billion revenue target for Fiscal Year 2025, with the next year's forecast being set even higher. This led everyone to believe GTA 6 would release in FY25 or FY26 and that's indeed the plan - Rockstar Games has set a nebulous "2025" target for the game.

These forecasts are now outdated and don't reflect the sizable acquisition that Take-Two just made, having recently purchased Gearbox Entertainment for a cool $460 million in stock. Gaining control of Gearbox and its best-selling Borderlands IP will undoubtedly boost Take-Two's earnings, which could affect those ambitious revenue targets for FY25 and FY26.

Then there's the pipeline of games to consider.

Take-Two's official investor brief says that it plans to release 52 games through the end of Fiscal Year 2026 (which ends March 2026). This is the full slate of games that are in development right now at the company and that are expected to launch in this period, but the amount of titles is indeed outdated.

FY24-26 release estimates provided as of May 17, 2023. Full updated FY25/26 pipeline details to be given with Q4 FY2024 results.

For instance, we know that Gearbox is working on six projects, including Borderlands 4. So that alone would boost Take-Two's list of games to 58, assuming no games have been cancelled or delayed (both cancellations and delays have happened).

Take-Two Interactive will reveal the full adjusted pipeline of games when it publishes the results of Q4 Fiscal Year 2024 in May. So around that time, we'll get an updated number of how many games are still in development and how many of them are set to launch by FY26.