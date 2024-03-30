PS5 Pro enhanced mode combines performance and graphics modes in one

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro is said to combine the PS5's traditional FPS-based Performance mode and the 4K resolution-based Graphics modes into one.

To get the PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced badge, developers will have to leverage the console's new GPU and PSSR upscaling tech to boost FPS and/or resolution.

Game developers will have to do some work re-tooling their games for Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console. Insider Gaming has more PS5 Pro details straight from the developer's portal, revealing the kinds of bonus upgrades that Sony wants developers to target on the new device.

According to the report, the PS5 Pro will have a "Trinity Enhanced" mode that is capable of boosting/tightening frame rates and max resolution. In the documentation, Sony says that ideally devs will use the PS5 Pro to deliver upscaled 4K resolution with PSSR, a steady 60FPS, and raytracing--all at once.

The PS5 Pro's new mega-enhanced mode seems to combine the Performance and Graphics modes that modern PS5 games typically ship with these days. These modes let gamers prioritize either frame rates or resolution, but the PS5 Pro may be capable of doing both at once.

Games aren't required to go above and beyond with this mode in order to get a PS5 Pro Enhanced sticker. Sony tells devs that games can be classified as PS5 Pro Enhanced if they do any one or more of the following:

Increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console

Increased target maximum resolution for titles that run at variable resolution on the standard console

Increased target frame rate for titles that target a fixed frame rate on the standard console

Inclusion of PS5 Pro Raytracing effects

Sony has yet to announce the PS5 Pro console and reports suggest the system could launch sometime in 2024, potentially during the holiday season.