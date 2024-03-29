Endless Family Guy AI stream broken with ear-bruising screaming

An endless YouTube stream of an AI-generated Family Guy has been hijacked by viewers that turned the stream into an ear-bruising experience.

In June 2023, an endless livestream, "AI Peter," was put up on YouTube, which broadcasts AI-generated Family Guy "episodes" to the world. However, that stream has been hijacked by viewers attempting to push the AI powering the episodes to its absolute brink, resulting in an ear-bruising experience.

The AI Peter stream features 3D models of Family Guy characters and locations, with viewers submitting pitches for each episode that are then generated and showcased to the entire stream. The stream uses AI-generated text and speech tools to produce the content, and with viewers being able to submit pitches for the episodes it wasn't long before some viewers wanted to see how far they could push they AI before it broke.

On March 25 X user "abcdent" attempted to do that very thing, writing in their post that a "few months ago" they paid $4 to submit a prompt that "single handedly halved the viewership". The prompt resulted in Brian Griffin scream incoherently at the camera while Cleveland Brown attempted to list of 50 bacterial infections. The viewers of the stream were asking the host to skip this episode but since its all automated "it just kept going".

Kotaku reports that AI Peter is constantly plagued with characters endlessly screaming and shouting for no apparent reason, with the streams Wiki explaining the babble can be traced back to the underlying AI model "hallucinating" when given a specific prompt such as "*" or ";".