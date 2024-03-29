PUBG Mobile will soon be playable at 120FPS on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra

PUBG Mobile is a gigantic money-making machine, with Krafton now confirming that PUBG Mobile's new version 3.2 update will include higher refresh rate support: up to 120FPS on certain smartphones.

Currently, PUBG Mobile supports up to 90FPS for much smoother gameplay, but now it's being upgraded to 120FPS on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra smartphones. There's no word on whether Apple's family of iPhones will support 120FPS on PUBG Mobile, but let's hope it's not too far away.

Krafton recently released the v3.1 update to PUBG Mobile, but the new v3.2 update, which adds 120FPS support, will be great. PUBG Mobile currently runs at 90FPS on the S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra smartphones, so you'll be able to enjoy 120FPS if you've got one of Samsung's flagship phones.

We should also expect any other devices running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors to get support for 120FPS, with those devices -- tablets and smartphones -- usually featuring 120Hz displays. Apple on the other hand, will hopefully see an update for its iPad and iPhone products to allow 120FPS support in PUBG Mobile. There are hundreds of millions of iPhones users, and I'm sure there are millions of them that play PUBG Mobile and want to see 120FPS on their iPhones.

The official PUBG Mobile Facebook page posted: "You asked, and we delivered! 💪 Your PUBG MOBILE experience is about to get a lot smoother with 120 FPS support coming in Version 3.2. Stay tuned for more information and device compatibility".