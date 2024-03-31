Random GeForce RTX 4080 driver crash during a Counter-Strike 2 tournament causes team to lose

Ahead of the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 kicking off, the tournament organizers announced that players this year would be playing on rigs with AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs and GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs for "superior gaming performance." Usually, having a GeForce RTX 4080 powered rig is a big plus for competitive Counter-Strike 2, as you're looking at one of the most powerful GPUs on the market that can easily push CS2 performance into triple-digit territory.

But what happens if the GPU driver crashes during a match and your team loses a round, knocking you out of a tournament with a $1,250,000 USD prize pool? Not much, as a Virtus Pro player experienced "a technical malfunction due to an NVIDIA driver crash, resulting in a game crash" and subsequent loss during the second round of a best-of-three showdown.

Virtus Pro lost the round (strangely, there was no do-over) and the subsequent tie-break match-up. It might be a stretch to say that this single issue cost the team its chance to win part of the $1.25 million prize pool, but it shows that even the most trusted hardware and software can still fail.

In a quick statement posted to X after the crash, PGL clarified that the issue was an NVIDIA driver crash and was working with NVIDIA to "identify and fix the issue." Game crashes due to hardware and software happen even during high-profile tournaments, so the issue here seems to be: What should we do in that instance? It looks like the response here was to treat it like any other online title played at home - if a team member disconnects, tough luck - simply try and hold out until they return to the game.

The player affected by the random driver-related crash, Jame, said in a post-match interview that it was a factor in the loss; however, it's not unheard of, and these things happen. He adds that he and the team played poorly, and the highly skilled team was slightly burnt out from training.

As for PGL's optimized Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs and GeForce RTX 4080-powered rigs for the tournament - there's no need to make fundamental changes. With low-latency Reflex support and the 4K capable GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, it's still among the best GPUs for playing CS2 or any competitive shooter.