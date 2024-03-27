Digital Xbox Series X spotted, no disc drive and all white like the Series S

Images of a yet-to-be-announced digital-only Xbox Series X have appeared online, showcasing an all-white version of the current console sans optical drive. The dimensions and size look the same in the surprisingly low-resolution leaked images presented by eXtas1s over on exputer.

The all-digital Xbox Series X in white, image credit: eXtas1s/exputer.

Many have been expected to see the all-digital Xbox Series X sometime this year because it was included in that massive Microsoft document leak last year. The version of the console showcased there presented a cylindrical-shaped console with notes that the all-digital console would be released sometime in June or July of this year.

The leaked images, if real, show that Microsoft has moved on from creating a new look for the digital Xbox Series X console. Instead, it will be the same box in a white form factor to match the drive-free baseline Xbox Series S console. It's also reported to include an improved heatsink.

Outside of the look, there's not much to go on, and the hardware is not all that exciting - at least when you compare it to the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The digital Xbox Series X will be the same console, albeit Microsoft could sell it at a lower price point while offering the same performance as the full-priced Xbox Series X. That said, there could be other revisions made to improve efficiency in addition to the improved heatsink.

Compared to previous hardware generations, the manufacturing costs for creating consoles like the Xbox Series X have remained the same over time - so this might be the only way to create an Xbox Series X for $399. Releasing a digital Xbox Series X makes perfect sense for Microsoft, especially with the company focusing on bolstering Xbox Game Pass as a must-have subscription service.