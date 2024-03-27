Digital Xbox Series X spotted, no disc drive and all white like the Series S

Microsoft's all-digital Xbox Series X console has apparently been spotted in real-life with leaked photos showcasing an all-white console.

Published
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Images of a yet-to-be-announced digital-only Xbox Series X have appeared online, showcasing an all-white version of the current console sans optical drive. The dimensions and size look the same in the surprisingly low-resolution leaked images presented by eXtas1s over on exputer.

The all-digital Xbox Series X in white, image credit: eXtas1s/exputer.
Open Gallery 2

The all-digital Xbox Series X in white, image credit: eXtas1s/exputer.

Many have been expected to see the all-digital Xbox Series X sometime this year because it was included in that massive Microsoft document leak last year. The version of the console showcased there presented a cylindrical-shaped console with notes that the all-digital console would be released sometime in June or July of this year.

The leaked images, if real, show that Microsoft has moved on from creating a new look for the digital Xbox Series X console. Instead, it will be the same box in a white form factor to match the drive-free baseline Xbox Series S console. It's also reported to include an improved heatsink.

Outside of the look, there's not much to go on, and the hardware is not all that exciting - at least when you compare it to the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The digital Xbox Series X will be the same console, albeit Microsoft could sell it at a lower price point while offering the same performance as the full-priced Xbox Series X. That said, there could be other revisions made to improve efficiency in addition to the improved heatsink.

Compared to previous hardware generations, the manufacturing costs for creating consoles like the Xbox Series X have remained the same over time - so this might be the only way to create an Xbox Series X for $399. Releasing a digital Xbox Series X makes perfect sense for Microsoft, especially with the company focusing on bolstering Xbox Game Pass as a must-have subscription service.

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Gaming Console

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.00
$449.00$483.00$449.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$449.99
$449.99$449.99$464.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/27/2024 at 9:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:exputer.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags