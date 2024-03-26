Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite SoC tested: runs Baldur's Gate 3 at 1080p 30FPS or so

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite will run Windows games 'just fine' using x64 emulation: Baldur's Gate 3 runs at around 1080p 30FPS.

Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite CPU platform has been tested, capable of running Baldur's Gate 3 at 1080p 30FPS... not bad. Check the game running on the SoC below:

The company will provide three different ways of running games through its Arm-based SoC platform, including running native on ARM64, which has the best performance and efficiency. Second is the hybrid ARM64EC for emulation; drivers and libraries are native and have similar gaming performance. Lastly, there's x64 emulation, with "no dev work required," but it'll perform slower than running natively on ARM64.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite SoC has an Adreno GPU that features 4.6 TFLOPs of compute performance, with support for APIs including DX12, DX11, Vulkan, and OpenCL. There's even legacy support for DX9 and OpenGL 4.6, too. The company teased an 80% performance increase over the popular integrated AMD Radeon 780M GPU, which is based on the RDNA 2 GPU architecture and has the same TDP.

In the video above, you'll see Baldur's Gate 3 running on unknown settings (could be low or medium graphics settings) at 1080p and running at around 25-30FPS. We know that an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with an integrated Radeon 780M GPU hits around 25-40FPS at the same 30W TDP.

Qualcomm still has some work to go on the Adreno GPU inside of its new Snapdragon X Elite CPU platform, but with shipping in mid-2024 and availability in the second half of 2025, we've only got a few more months to go.

Buy at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s 5G (512GB, 16GB) 13.3' Windows Touch Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$499.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2024 at 8:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, theverge.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags