Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite SoC tested: runs Baldur's Gate 3 at 1080p 30FPS or so

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite CPU platform has been tested, capable of running Baldur's Gate 3 at 1080p 30FPS... not bad. Check the game running on the SoC below:

The company will provide three different ways of running games through its Arm-based SoC platform, including running native on ARM64, which has the best performance and efficiency. Second is the hybrid ARM64EC for emulation; drivers and libraries are native and have similar gaming performance. Lastly, there's x64 emulation, with "no dev work required," but it'll perform slower than running natively on ARM64.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite SoC has an Adreno GPU that features 4.6 TFLOPs of compute performance, with support for APIs including DX12, DX11, Vulkan, and OpenCL. There's even legacy support for DX9 and OpenGL 4.6, too. The company teased an 80% performance increase over the popular integrated AMD Radeon 780M GPU, which is based on the RDNA 2 GPU architecture and has the same TDP.

In the video above, you'll see Baldur's Gate 3 running on unknown settings (could be low or medium graphics settings) at 1080p and running at around 25-30FPS. We know that an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with an integrated Radeon 780M GPU hits around 25-40FPS at the same 30W TDP.

Qualcomm still has some work to go on the Adreno GPU inside of its new Snapdragon X Elite CPU platform, but with shipping in mid-2024 and availability in the second half of 2025, we've only got a few more months to go.