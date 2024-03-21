FSR 3 and Frame Generation could hit Xbox Series X this year and debut in Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Machine Games and Bethesda is a PC and Xbox exclusive, and there's a good chance it will support FSR on both.

AMD just announced FSR 3.1, which brings a couple of significant updates to the company's upscaling and frame generation tech for PC - image quality improvements when upscaling and decoupling frame generation so it can run with other upscaling technologies like DLSS or as-is.

2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Machine Games and Bethesda is a PC and Xbox exclusive, image credit: Xbox.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

AMD has also included support for the Vulkan API and Xbox in the update - specifically, "Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK) support." Although FSR 3 upscaling and frame generation have been available on PC for a while, they have yet to make their console debut.

The new FSR 3.1 update only hints at the update arriving "later this year," but mentioning Vulkan and Xbox in the same sentence does suggest that we might see its support in Xbox's big first-party holiday release - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Machine Games and Bethesda. Hear me out.

Machine Games, best known for developing the most recent Wolfenstein games, has a knack for creating visually impressive action-packed first-person experiences. The studio also collaborated closely with id Software, working on the recent Quake remasters and using id Tech for all its games. With its first-person perspective, the assumption is that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle uses the latest id Tech version.

What does this do with FSR 3 and frame generation on Xbox Series X|S? id Tech on PC supports DLSS and ray-tracing via the Vulkan API. Even though Xbox is purely a DirectX machine, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launching on PC and Xbox, the only way it can support FSR 3 on both platforms is with FSR adding Vulkan and Xbox support, which is exactly what AMD has done with FSR 3.1.

Either way, it sounds like FSR 3 upscaling and frame generation are coming to Xbox this year, so expect to see Microsoft and the Xbox team discuss it in future updates - especially in light of the PS5 Pro leaks detailing Sony's new AI-powered upscaling called PSSR.