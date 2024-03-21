ENERMAX's premium 1200W PlatiGemini PSU is the first to support both Intel ATX 3.1 and ATX12VO

After turning a few heads at CES 2024, ENERMAX is ready to launch its latest high-performance premium power supply, the new ENERMAX PlatiGemini 1200W PSU. It's the world's first 80 PLUS Platinum-rated power supply that supports both Intel ATX 3.1 and ATX12VO standards.

Designed for system integrators and professionals, 12VO is a step forward for power requirements. A 10-pin energy-saving motherboard connection delivers 12 volts to system components, eliminating the need for voltage conversion while improving energy efficiency. Naturally, ENERMAX is looking forward with an eye to the present, so the ENERMAX PlatiGemini 1200W PSU still supports the traditional 24-pin connection found on most motherboards.

The PlatiGemini is compatible with PCIe 5.1 and Intel ATX 3.1 standards, so it also arrives with a 600W 12V-12x6 cable. The power supply can handle power surges up to 235% (aka Power Excursion) and features 100% industrial-grade Japanese capacitors. We'd love to see this PSU paired with the GeForce RTX 5090 when it launches later this year (fingers crossed).

Like other ENERMAX power supplies, the PlatiGemini includes semi-fanless technology, where the 135mm high-quality dual ball-bearing fan doesn't kick in until it hits 60% capacity or breaches a certain temperature threshold.

It arrives with ENERMAX's patented Dust-free Rotation (D.F.R.) self-cleaning technology, which has the fan expel dust every time the PSU turns on (there's also a D.F.R. button near the power switch for instant cleaning). Add premium mesh-sleeved cables and a 27-piece comb kit for cable management, and the ENERMAX PlatiGemini 1200W PSU is undoubtedly impressive.

Here's a look at its high-level features; head to the official product page for more information.

PlatiGemini 1200 Watt 80 PLUS Platinum Fully Modular ATX 3.1 & ATX12VO Power Supply

  • Integrated with Both Intel ATX 3.1 and ATX12VO Standards
  • Fully Modular 80 PLUS® Platinum Certified
  • PCIe 5.1 with 600W 12V-2x6 Cable
  • Up to 235% Power Excursion
  • Industrial-Grade 100% Japanese Capacitors
  • Invest in Longevity with Dust-Free Rotation Tech. & D.F. Switch
  • Optimal Semi-Fanless Tech. with 60% Zero-RPM
  • Up to an Impressive 76% Efficiency at 2% Load

