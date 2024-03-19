ASUS announces ROG Strix XG27UCS: 27-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor for just $449

ASUS has just introduced two new ROG gaming monitors: the XG27UCS and XG27ACS, both with clutter-free designs and high refresh rates.

ASUS has unveiled two brand new ROG gaming monitors, both in 27-inch size but differing resolutions and refresh rates, and they're both not overpriced.

ASUS has designed both of the new ROG gaming monitors to be clutter-free, with an interesting design tweak that lets gamers use a stand on the monitor to hold their smartphone. Both of the new gaming monitors also feature USB Type-C connectors, which can be used to charge your USB-C devices.

The first is the ASUS ROG Strix XG27USC, which features a 27-inch panel with a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 160Hz refresh rate. If you want to run 4 K at 160FPS or more, you'll want to make sure you've got a high-end graphics card, so first off, you'd want NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090, if not, the RTX 4080 SUPER or RTX 4080 at a minimum.

The second new ROG gaming monitor is the ASUS ROG Strix XG27ACS, which has the same 27-inch panel size but knocks the resolution down to 1440p (2560 x 1440) but at a slightly higher 180Hz.

Both displays will be available in white or black. NVIDIA G-SYNC support is here, as well as Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync). ASUS includes HDR support with their new ROG gaming monitors, with DisplayHDR 400.

This isn't the best gaming monitor or HDR gaming monitor but for the price... ASUS has done quite well here. ASUS does say that its built-in Dynamic Shadow Boost technology will darken areas of the display without overexposing bright areas, which will make for better low-light scenes.

It's 2024, so we have to have AI. ASUS uses an AI algorithm with its GamePlus technology to analyze scenes in real-time, adjusting the crosshair for improved accuracy. This sounds interesting, to say the least.

ASUS again misses out on including HDMI 2.1 connectivity on high-end 4K 160Hz and 1440p 180Hz gaming monitors, with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and USB Type-C with DP Alt mode and Power Delivery. No HDMI 2.1 means that console gamers can't hook up their Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 consoles to this monitor and enjoy 120FPS, or any device like an NVIDIA Shield TV through HDMI 2.1 and enjoy 4K 120FPS content.

But, the price is what ASUS has nailed, with the ROG Strix XG27UCS dropping in at just $449, while the ROG Strix XG27ACS comes in at $269. The latter is available now, while the former -- the 4K 160Hz beast -- will be available soon.