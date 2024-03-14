Almost 60% of new Mac buyers are switchers, new study shows

A new study claims that almost 60% of those who buy a new Mac are switching from other platforms including Windows and Chromebooks.

Apple's Mac lineup has improved greatly in recent years, thanks in no small part to the arrival of Apple silicon and M-series chips, and the ditching of Intel's offering. We already know that the M-series MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops are among the best portables on the market in terms of power and battery life, while the desktop iMac and Mac Studio machines are also great buys. Then, of course, there's the Mac Pro. Now, new research has looked into who is buying Macs today and, importantly, what computer they had previously.

According to the research, just 43% of those buying a new Mac in the year ending in December 2023 said that their previous computer was a Mac. That figure means that almost 60% of those buying a Mac had previously used a PC of some description, suggesting that a ton of people are switching right now.

The figures, put together by CIRP, show that 35% of Mac buyers had a PC as their previous computer while 16% came from Chromebook. The remaining 6% was made up of people who were either buying their first computer or were categorized as "other," perhaps suggesting they had a tablet of some sort.

Getting people to switch from another platform to the Mac is what will allow Apple's market share to grow and it's a key metric for the company. In much the same way as Apple wants to get people to ditch Android in favor of the iPhone, having people move to the Mac from other platforms is arguably more important than getting existing Mac owners to upgrade to a new machine.

More Mac owners means that Apple has more opportunities to sell accessories and services, while it also means that it can take a cut of more app sales and subscriptions sold via the Mac App Store.

However, as 9to5Mac points out, CIRP doesn't share the sample size of these kinds of surveys which means that it's difficult to know just how accurate these figures are. The larger the sample size, the more accurate they could be, but until we know it's difficult to be sure. However, that being said, it's a positive sign for Apple that people are more willing to move to the Mac rather than stick to their existing platforms of choice.

As an aside. the 35% of Mac owners switching from PCs as almost 3x greater than the number of people switching from Android to the iPhone.