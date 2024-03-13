Cerebras Systems unveils CS-3 AI supercomputer: can train models that are 10x bigger than GPT-4

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Cerebras Systems just unveiled its new WSE-3 AI chip with 4 trillion transistors and 900,000 AI-optimized cores... as well as its new CS-3 AI supercomputer.

The new CS-3 AI supercomputer has enough power to train models that are 10x larger than GPT-4 and Gemini, which is thanks to its gigantic memory pool. Cerebras Systems' new CS-3 AI supercomputer has been designed for enterprise and hyperscale users, delivering huge performance efficiency gains over current AI GPUs.

The new Condor Galaxy 3 supercomputer features 64 x CS-3 AI systems, packing 8 Exaflops of AI compute performance, which is double the performance of the previous system, but at the same power... and the same cost.

Kiril Evtimov, Group CTO of G42 said: "With Condor Galaxy 3, we continue to achieve our joint vision of transforming the worldwide inventory of AI compute through the development of the world's largest and fastest AI supercomputers. The existing Condor Galaxy network has trained some of the leading open-source models in the industry, with tens of thousands of downloads. By doubling the capacity to 16exaFLOPs, we look forward to seeing the next wave of innovation Condor Galaxy supercomputers can enable".

Andrew Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Cerebras explained: "We are proud that our newly announced CS-3 systems will play a critical role in our pioneering strategic partnership with G42. Condor Galaxy 3 and the follow-on supercomputers, will together deliver tens of exaflops of AI compute This marks a significant milestone in AI computing, providing unparalleled processing power and efficiency".

Forrest Norrod, EVP & GM, Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD said: "AMD is committed to accelerating AI with cutting edge high-performance computing processors and adaptive computing products as well as through collaborations with innovative companies like Cerebras that share our vision of pervasive AI. Driven by more than 70,000 AMD EPYC processor cores, Cerebras' Condor Galaxy 1 will make accessible vast computational resources for researchers and enterprises as they push AI forward".

NEWS SOURCE:cerebras.net

