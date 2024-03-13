Google is getting into PC games - kind of - by expanding the scope of the Google Play Games app

Google has taken something of a different direction with its Google Play Games app for Windows 11 (or Windows 10) PCs, adding actual PC games to the service.
For the uninitiated, Google Play Games previously allowed for playing certain Android games on a Windows PC, with the app being released a few years back.
Now, though, the library will contain not just mobile games but actual PC titles - though the question is, which ones?
Well, like the selection of Android games, it's limited, but still, something is better than nothing.
Google tells us:
"Google Play Games will expand support for native PC games. This means you'll be able to discover and play a larger selection of games designed specifically for PC directly through Google Play. Some of the most popular PC games are already available, including Lineage2M, Odin: Valhalla Rising, Genshin Impact and Dragonheir: Silent Gods, and we're excited to offer players more ways to experience top games across mobile and PC."
This revelation was made at the Google for Games Developer Summit, where a bunch of other announcements have come forth, as you might imagine.
One of the more notable changes is that going forward, Google Play Pass subscribers are going to get in-game items and discounts on some popular games, at least in certain regions.
Google mentions a few examples of where these bonuses will be conferred, and they include games such as EA Sports FC Mobile, Roblox, and Monopoly Go.