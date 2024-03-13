One of Copilot Pro's best features has arrived in the free version of the AI, to our surprise

Well, we were expecting that the latest GPT-4 Turbo model would come to the free spin on Copilot in time - but definitely not this swiftly.

Microsoft's Copilot just got a lot better for users of the free version of the AI with the introduction of the GPT-4 Turbo model.

Previously, GPT-4 Turbo was only available to paying subscribers - those on Copilot Pro. However, as Mikhail Parakhin, head of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, made clear on X (formerly Twitter), the more advanced model is now available to those on the freebie version of Copilot.

Free users were on vanilla GPT-4 up until now, with the Turbo version - which provides faster responses, and better, more accurate ones, to boot - effectively paywalled.

The good news is that GPT-4 Turbo is piped to everyone now, and moreover, it didn't take long for Microsoft to provide this functionality with the free version of Copilot.

We were imagining that it'd be months down the line before GPT-4 Turbo was incorporated in the basic Copilot AI, but that turned out to be very wrong. Copilot Pro was only launched back in mid-January, so it has taken less than two months for GPT-4 Turbo to be migrated to all users.

Any query you make now, whether using the paid or free version of Copilot, will be fielded by GPT-4 Turbo - although Pro users do still get one option that others don't, namely the ability to switch back to GPT-4 (if they want to).

Microsoft is continuing to work on Copilot in Windows 11 at a fair old pace, adding a particularly useful feature recently - the ability to directly drag and drop a file to the desktop assistant to have it summarized in a snap.