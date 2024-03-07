Amid ongoing foldable iPhone hopes, one analyst says a foldable MacBook is coming instead

Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable MacBook and a new report claims that it could be ready to enter mass production in 2027.

All of the talk about foldable devices tends to very much center on phones, and for good reason. The foldable phone market continues to grow with the likes of Samsung

and Google leading the way, at least in the United States. But Apple has so far refused to launch a foldable iPhone and that doesn't look likely to change any time soon. However, that doesn't mean that Apple isn't working on some sort of foldable device - and one analyst claims that it could be ready to enter mass production in 2027.

That device, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says, is a foldable MacBook of some sort. He says that the laptop will feature a 20.3-inch foldable display but perhaps more interesting is the suggestion that this is the only foldable device that Apple is currently actively working towards a launch schedule for. If accurate, that would mean that Apple is not edging its way closer to launching a foldable iPhone as some might hope.

This isn't the first time that we have seen a suggestion that Apple is going to launch its first foldable as a laptop rather than a phone and rumors to that effect stretch all the way back to 2022. Both display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have pointed to a foldable laptop being on the horizon for Apple, while other reports have suggested that Apple is working on a variety of products including a foldable phone and foldable tablet.

Laptops with foldable displays have launched in the Windows PC space before, but there is of course no Mac currently available in such a form factor. If Kuo is correct.

that could change within the next few years.