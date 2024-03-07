Your old iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch could now be worth more but not by much

Apple has increased the amount of money that it will pay for your old iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, although the price increases aren't massive.

Buying a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch isn't always the cheapest thing in the world but you often get what you pay for in life. Some would argue that's absolutely the case when picking up a new bit of tech with the Apple logo on the back, but there are ways and means of making the price a little cheaper if that's something you're looking to do.

One of those ways is of course to buy a used device, but if you're looking to get a brand-new product trading in your old model is probably a great way to go, and Apple has now increased the amount of money it will give you against a new device depending on what you're handing over. MacRumors spotted that Apple has slightly increased the trade-in values of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 7, and second-generation Apple Watch SE - but those hoping for a windfall are likely to be left disappointed.

As an example, trading in an iPhone 14 Pro Max would previously have saved you $620 off a new iPhone but now you'll get an extra $10. An old iPhone SE 2 is now worth an extra $20, while an Apple Watch SE (either generation) is now worth just $5 more than it was.

Apple has also adjusted the price it will pay for some Android phones while the company had already adjusted some Mac trade-in prices earlier in the week.