NASA selects what camera astronauts will use to photograph the Moon's surface

NASA has chosen the camera brand that will supply a bespoke camera that astronauts will use when exploring the surface of the Moon.

NASA has announced via its blog which camera company it will be working with to develop a bespoke camera designed for astronauts exploring the lunar surface.

The space agency took to its blog on its website on February 29 and announced that it will be working with Nikon to develop a handheld camera capable of operating at a high level in the harsh lunar environment.

The camera is expected to be taken to the lunar surface as part of NASA's scientific objectives with Artemis III, which includes a destination to the lunar South Pole region. According to the update, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, located in Huntsville, Alabama, recently created a prototype camera called the Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC).

This camera was constructed using the body of a mirrorless Nikon Z9, a camera that can be purchased today for approximately $5,000. The body of the Nikon Z9 understandably went through several design changes to accommodate the lunar environment, such as changes to its lighting capabilities to adapt to the darkness on the surface of the moon, extremely cold temperature modifications with the addition of a thermal blanket, moondust and radiation prevention, and maneuverability with a special design based around reliable use with spacesuit gloves.

The camera is currently undergoing testing with NASA and other space agency partners, with the image above showcasing the camera being taken on simulated space walks in Arizona. Artemis III is currently scheduled for 2026.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, nasa.gov

