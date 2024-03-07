SpaceX teases date for the next Starship orbital launch attempt

SpaceX has announced when it will launch the world's largest and most powerful rocket, Starship, for its third orbital test flight.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has taken to its official X account to tease the scheduled date for the highly anticipated third orbital launch attempt for its Starship launch vehicle, the world's largest and most powerful rocket ever taken to the skies.

SpaceX took to its official X account on Wednesday to announce that Starship could be taking to the skies once again as soon as March 14. So, what is preventing the next Starship launch? The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has to sign off on the next Starship launch after conducting a thorough investigation of the last launch, any design changes made to the rocket as a result of the last launch, and any changes made to the Starbase facility located in southwest Texas.

Despite SpaceX having yet to receive approval from the FAA, the company appears to be expecting the green light very soon since the date of March 14 has been publicly stated. Notably, the FAA completed its investigation into SpaceX's second orbital test flight and found the company had to complete 17 "corrective actions" before it would be issued another launch license.

Once those corrections are made, SpaceX will be given its launch license and, as soon as possible, launch Starship again, with the objective of getting the world's largest rocket into orbit.