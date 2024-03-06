Insatiable AI GPU demand sees LiquidStack form new liquid cooling manufacturing plant in Texas

LiquidStack announces a new manufacturing plant in Texas that will make next-gen liquid cooling solutions for high-performance data center, edge computing.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

The absolutely insatiable AI GPU demand has driven LiquidStack to announce a new US manufacturing site dedicated to high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable liquid cooling solutions for high-performance data center and edge computing applications.

LiquidStack's new facility will be located in Carrollton, Texas, where the company's entire range of liquid cooling solutions will be manufactured on-site, including direct-to-chip Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), single-phase and two-phase immersion cooling solutions, and LiquidStack's in-house MacroModular and MicroModular prefabricated data centers.

The new Carrollton, Texas manufacturing facility and headquarters spans over 20,000 square feet, with LiquidStack seeking new production staff, with plans to triple the size of its workforce before the end of the year. LiquidStack recruiters will seek out new staffers at local colleges and universities throughout the year.

Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack said: "We are seeing incredibly high demand for liquid cooling globally as a result of the introduction of ultra-high TDP chips that are driving the scale and buildout of generative AI. Our investment in this new facility allows us to serve the rapidly growing market while creating new, high-skilled jobs right here in Carrollton."

Dan Walker, Plant Manager, LiquidStack explained: "As one of the safest communities in the country, Carrollton offers a high level of diversity, amenities, jobs, and housing, which made it the perfect site for LiquidStack to build its state-of-the-art, high-efficiency manufacturing center and headquarters. I made the Dallas/Ft. Worth area my home many years ago, and know first hand that we have the local expertise, talent, and reliability to achieve LiquidStack's goals."

LiquidStack's new manufacturing facility has been in operation since December last year, while the company plans a more formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 22, 2024.

NEWS SOURCES:globenewswire.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

