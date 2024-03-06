ADATA's new PCB thermal coating reduces DDR5-8000+ OC temps by over 10%

ADATA unveils new DDR5 thermal coating that improves cooling efficiency by over 10%, expect new XPG DDR5 memory kits unveiled at Computex 2024.

ADATA has just unveiled a brand new DDR5 memory thermal coating, which, when applied to the PCB, increases cooling efficiency by over 10%.

The new coating on XPG DDR5 memory is impressive, not only does the PCB thermal coating cool the memory temperatures, but it will increase the performance and lifespan of ADATA's overclocked XPG and RAMP DDR5 memory modules. ADATA will fully launch its new Lancer Neon RGB DDR5 and Lancer RGB series memory modules with its new PCB thermal coating at Computex 2024 in a few months time.

ADATA explains: "Therefore, XPG is leading the industry in applying PCB (printed circuit board) thermal coating technology to overclocked memory, effectively reducing temperatures by more than 10%. Real-world testing demonstrated an 8.5C temperature reduction in overclocked DDR5 memory with PCB heat-dissipating coating technology compared to standard overclocked memory and an enhanced heat dissipation efficiency of 10.8%."

That is impressive, with around 10% thermal reduction on XPG's overclocked DDR5 memory modules. It results in a cooling upgrade like an AIO for a high-end CPU, but with just some new thermal coating. If this can be done to RAM, it would be nice to see what new PCB thermal coating can do to other components like GPUs, super-fast SSDs, motherboards, and more.

DDR5 memory has power delivery components directly on the memory modules, which is a first for memory, which pumps out heat -- unlike DDR4 memory without the additional heat -- so PCB thermal coating upgrades are very welcomed. Not all systems can be cooled with huge 360mm AIOs and gigantic case-sized graphics cards, so any thermal reduction is fantastic.

Smaller Mini-ITX gaming PCs with XPG DDR5 memory modules with the new PCB thermal coating will be impressive to see, as these temperature reductions can really make a different in crammed, tight environments like Mini-ITX chassis builds.

ADATA will fully unveil its new PCB thermal coating at Computex 2024, with its Lancer Neon RGB and Lancer RGB memory modules launching later in the year at DDR5-8000 speeds or faster.