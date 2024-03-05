The iconic GameCube pad inspired the NYXI Warrior Game Controller for the Switch

NYXI Warrior Bluetooth Controller is a premium controller for the Switch. Inspired by the GameCube controller it also works with GameCube consoles.

Many fondly remember the Nintendo GameCube, from classic games, including Metroid Prime and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, to its iconic physical cube design with purple-colored console and controller. To this day, the GameCube controller is still used by many gamers, especially those who love the Super Smash Bros. games. The GC controller's unique ergonomic design and button layout are perfect for Nintendo's brawler.

NYXI's new NYXI Warrior controller for the Nintendo Switch is modeled after the GameCube controller and features premium components like optical microswitches for the multidirectional D-pad (a change from the Nintendo four-way design) and A, B, X, and Y buttons and Hall effect joysticks for a drift-free gaming experience. Even though it features a retro design, the design is very modern regarding compatibility and components.

It's versatile, with Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless, and USB-C wired connectivity. It's compatible with the Nintendo Switch, GameCube, Wii, and Windows 10 or above PCs. Yeah, it actually works with a GameCube console - the wireless dongle even mimics the look of Nintendo's WaveBird wireless GameCube controllers! Very cool.

It also features HD Rumble, adjustable hall-sensing triggers, and interchangeable back paddles. Available in GameCube purple, black, and spice orange, the NYXI Warrior Bluetooth Controller is available now from NYXI for $68.99 USD.