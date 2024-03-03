Wieland's new liquid AIO cooler doesn't have a pump, tested by OC legend Der8auer

Weiland's new prototype liquid AIO cooler mixes things up a little bit, ditching the physical pump and replacing it with a Weiland-powered metallic plate.

You have probably never heard of Weiland, but they're a cooling company based on Germany, pumping out a very interesting new AIO cooling design that lacks a pump. Check it out:

Weiland uses the thermosyphon principal to cool the CPU, instead of a traditional AIO cooler with a pump. Reviewer and overclocker der8auer has his hands on Weiland's new prototype AIO cooler, comparing it to a regular Corsair AIO cooler with some rather surprising results.

The Weiland prototype AIO cooler doesn't need a pump because it's based on a different heat exchange method than traditional AIO coolers, which are used in heat pumps, water heaters, boilers or solar water heaters. It's a common way of heat exchange without the need of a mechanical pump to move the liquid around inside, it's just not a common way to use this method in a CPU cooler.

Weiland's prototype CPU cooler (source: Der8auer)

Weiland's current prototype has been tested out by der8auer, who reports that he replaced the fans that the company placed on the AIO cooler he received with some Corsair fans. Why? Because then both the AIO coolers under this test were using the same batch of fans across the cooler, providing a better baseline for the fans.

Der8auer says that Weiland's prototype AIO cooler will support both Intel LGA1700 and AMD AM5 sockets while testing an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor in Cinebench R23 benchmarks for 20 minutes under stress test.

Weiland's prototype CPU cooler (source: Der8auer)

The Weiland prototype AIO cooler hit a maximum temperature of 78%, while the Corsair AIO cooler hit a maximum temperature of 70C.

The thermosyphon method isn't as good here, but remember that we don't have a traditional pump... so it's around 10% less efficient at getting heat a way from the CPU, but it does so without the pump. There's also no chunky circle, box, or LCD around the CPU any more... just a very nice-looking set of tubes and a big metallic plate.

Weiland's prototype CPU cooler (source: Der8auer)

I do agree with der8auer that Weiland could do with some improvements to the aesthetics and style of the AIO cooler, there's plenty that could be done to spruce up the metallic plate. I can see RGB lighting in this, it would look great -- along with marketing that talks about the cooling method used.

However, it's just cool -- pun intended -- to see a prototype AIO cooler doing something different.