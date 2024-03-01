Elon Musk unveils when the Tesla roadster will ship and how fast it'll go 0-60mph

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has said when the Tesla Roadster will be released and how there 'will never be another car like this'.

It has only been a few weeks since the release of the Tesla Cybertruck and company CEO Elon Musk is already teasing the Roadster, a highly anticipated electric vehicle that was first announced back in 2017.

The Roadster is one of the most anticipated vehicles to come out of Tesla since it was announced in 2017 and supposed to go to market in 2020. However, the vehicle was delayed several times reportedly due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, but now we have a new release window per recent X posts from Musk. The company CEO took to his personal X account on Wednesday to state that the "design goals" for the Tesla Roadster have been "radically increased" and as a result "there will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car".

Musk said that the new Roadster is just built by Tesla but is a collaborative project between Tesla and his rocket company SpaceX. It's currently unclear how or why SpaceX is involved in the production of seemingly Tesla's next vehicle release, but it could be something as simple as the design of the car and not so much what's under the hood.

As for speed, Musk said the Roadster's 0-60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds is now outdated, as the new Roadster will be able to achieve 0-60mph in under 1 second. Notably, if that claim is true it would make the Roadster the fastest production car in the world, knocking off the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which holds the 0-60mph record at 1.66 seconds.