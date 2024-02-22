The open-world Terminator game in development will be shown off on February 29

Nacon teases it will show off more of its open-world Terminator survival game on February 29, takes place between Judgment Day and John Connor's resistance.

Nacon is gearing up to unveil more of its new open-world Terminator survival game, where we'll see more of what to expect from the exciting new Terminator game on February 29.

The developer is hosting its Nacon Connect event on February 29, where we'll not only get a more detailed look at its upcoming Terminator game but we'll also see more of GreedFall 2: The Dying World, Test Drive Unlimited, Solar Crown, Ravenswatch, and Crown Wars: The Black Prince.

Nacon originally announced its as-yet-untitled Terminator game back in 2022; where the new open-world survival game is in development at Nacon Studio Milan, with the game taking place between the events of Judgment Day (Skynet dropping nuclear bombs and wiping out human civilization) that leads to the formation of the resistance by John Connor. You'll play as part of a group of survivors trying to stay alive in a post-nuclear apocalypse... against Terminators.

Read more: New Terminator game takes place between Judgement Day and John Connor

The developer teased that its new Terminator game features an original storyline that is inspired by the events we saw in the Terminator movies, with its cinematic trailer showing a T-800 hunting a survivor in a warehouse, with the iconic Terminator theme playing.

The studio explains its upcoming Terminator game on its website: "The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic open world and features an original story that builds on the events of the official films. You play as a group of nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor's resistance".