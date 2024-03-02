COD Black Ops designer David Vonderhaar's new studio BulletFarm will make 'zero BS' games

Back in August 2023, David Vonderhaar left Treyarch after working on Call of Duty for 18 years. Now the FPS vet announces what's he's up to next.
Well-respected Call of Duty Black Ops designer David Vonderhaar has opened up a new AAA game studio that will focus on "zero-BS" games. The studio is called BulletFarm, and it's currently working on a AAA co-op game built in Unreal Engine 5. BulletFarm is a remote-first studio formed with the help of Chinese games giant NetEase.
"BulletFarm is currently developing a new and ambitious AAA game, built in Unreal Engine 5 and set in an original universe with an emphasis on co-operative gameplay. The game will craft a more intimate and relatable experience while offering a fresh take on first-person gameplay," reads the press release.
"We believe gameplay should come with the game, not battle passes. We won't do annualized releases. Our games are standalone entertainment designed to be played with your friends."
The studio's website confirms that BulletFarm aims to grow to around 15 people in 2024 in order to create a playable prototype. BulletFarm is currently hiring a dozen people.
Below is more info from the BulletFarm website:
BULLETFARM IS A NEW GAME STUDIO THAT SEEKS TO REDEFINE WHAT IT MEANS TO MAKE AND PLAY AAA ACTION-ADVENTURE EXPERIENCES.
Growing new games entirely from scratch is arduous work. We take our time to craft compelling experiences made by artisans who take pride in and own their work. Our games will be made in a reasonable amount of time and using an appropriate number of developers.
We always operate with the highest integrity-this is a zero-BS environment. We hold ourselves and each other accountable for living out our values. Sincerity isn't an add-on; it's a key to our success.
BulletFarmers are free to create with guard rails. Game makers do their best work when they are excited about what they are creating and understand how their work contributes to the game's vision.
We take risks on ideas, working methods, and even on people. Nobody has shipped successful games until given the opportunity.
- David Vonderhaar - Studio head and president of propaganda
- Chris Cowell - Creative director and chief bonfire officer
- Rexroad Simons - Chief operating officer and minister of coin
- Eric Klokstad - Lead environment artist and world sherpa