COD Black Ops designer David Vonderhaar's new studio BulletFarm will make 'zero BS' games

With NetEase's help, ex-Call of Duty Black Ops designer David Vonderhaar opens a new studio called BulletFarm that will focus on 'zero-BS' video games.

Back in August 2023, David Vonderhaar left Treyarch after working on Call of Duty for 18 years. Now the FPS vet announces what's he's up to next.

Well-respected Call of Duty Black Ops designer David Vonderhaar has opened up a new AAA game studio that will focus on "zero-BS" games. The studio is called BulletFarm, and it's currently working on a AAA co-op game built in Unreal Engine 5. BulletFarm is a remote-first studio formed with the help of Chinese games giant NetEase.

"BulletFarm is currently developing a new and ambitious AAA game, built in Unreal Engine 5 and set in an original universe with an emphasis on co-operative gameplay. The game will craft a more intimate and relatable experience while offering a fresh take on first-person gameplay," reads the press release.

"We believe gameplay should come with the game, not battle passes. We won't do annualized releases. Our games are standalone entertainment designed to be played with your friends."

The studio's website confirms that BulletFarm aims to grow to around 15 people in 2024 in order to create a playable prototype. BulletFarm is currently hiring a dozen people.

Below is more info from the BulletFarm website: