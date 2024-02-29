Tekken 8's microtransaction store is now open for business

The Tekken Store is now live, offering Tekken 8 players the opportunity to support the fighter over time with in-game cosmetic items and customizations.

Tekken 8's new in-game microtransaction storefront is now live, and the prices of the new Tekken Coins currency has also been revealed.

Tekken 8's latest update brought a new optional spending option for Iron Fist enthusiasts. It's called the Tekken Store, and it has its own premium currency that gamers can buy with real money. The content is entirely cosmetic and allows users to buy costumes and bundles with greater customization options.

The shop can be accessed via the main menu, but it also has an interactive presence in the Tekken Fight Lounge. This is a very metaverse-like approach to multiplayer and customization, with a kind of online hub where players can mingle, befriend one another, and fight battles--a setup that's reminiscent of other Bandai Namco games like Dragonball Xenoverse.

The Tekken Store's big crossover is with Uniqlo, and the Fight Lounge has dynamic adverts for the brand and the associated in-game items. Players can redeem a free UT t-shirt for Tekken 8 characters as part of this promo.

As far as purchasable content goes, the Tekken Store isn't heavily populated just yet. The cosmetics are all priced at 400 Tekken Coins, which is roughly $4. Here's a quick conversion list:

500 coins - 500

1050 coins - $10

2120 coins - $20

3210 coins - $30

5500 coins - $50

The cosmetics aren't entirely noteworthy but they do give us an idea of what to expect with future content. Bandai Namco says that the Tekken Store's wares will rotate on a monthly basis.

Right now the customizations options include Jun Kazama's outfit from Tekken Tag Tournament 2, and Jin Kazama's drip from Tekken 4 on PlayStation 2, among others.