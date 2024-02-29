Astronomers detect hidden astronomical objects orbiting Neptune and Uranus

Scientists have detected objects orbiting two of the most iconic planets in the solar system, increasing the total object count for these planets.

The solar system is now home to some new lunar members, and they are orbiting Neptune and Uranus. According to an announcement from Carnegie Science, astronomers have discovered the first new moon of Uranus in 20 years, which researchers believe is the smallest orbiting the planet. Two new moons were also discovered orbiting Neptune, and according to the press release, one is one of the faintest moons to ever be detected by ground-based telescopes.

According to the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center, which announced the discovery of the trio of moons, the total count of moons now orbiting Uranus has increased to 28 and has been officially named S/2023 U1, which will later be changed to the name of a character from a Shakespeare play to fall in line with the other satellites orbiting Uranus. The Magellan Telescope was used to detect the new Uranian moon and also one of the new Neptune moons, with the other being discovered with the Subaru Telescope.

