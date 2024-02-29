Astronomers detect hidden astronomical objects orbiting Neptune and Uranus

Scientists have detected objects orbiting two of the most iconic planets in the solar system, increasing the total object count for these planets.

A team of astronomers has detected more objects around two of the most interesting planets in the solar system.

The solar system is now home to some new lunar members, and they are orbiting Neptune and Uranus. According to an announcement from Carnegie Science, astronomers have discovered the first new moon of Uranus in 20 years, which researchers believe is the smallest orbiting the planet. Two new moons were also discovered orbiting Neptune, and according to the press release, one is one of the faintest moons to ever be detected by ground-based telescopes.

According to the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center, which announced the discovery of the trio of moons, the total count of moons now orbiting Uranus has increased to 28 and has been officially named S/2023 U1, which will later be changed to the name of a character from a Shakespeare play to fall in line with the other satellites orbiting Uranus. The Magellan Telescope was used to detect the new Uranian moon and also one of the new Neptune moons, with the other being discovered with the Subaru Telescope.

"The brighter Neptune moon now has a provisional designation S/2002 N5, is about 23 kilometers in size, and takes almost 9 years to orbit the ice giant. The fainter Neptune moon has a provisional designation S/2021 N1 and is about 14 kilometers with an orbit of almost 27 years. They will both receive permanent names based on the 50 Nereid sea goddesses in Greek mythology," reads the press release

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, carnegiescience.edu

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

