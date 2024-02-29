ASRock's new 'world's smallest' server rack features NVIDIA's beefed-up H200 Superchips for AI

ASRock Rack wants to bring the benefits of AI everywhere, showcasing its MECAI-GH200 at Mobile World Congress, enabling AI on the edge.

ASRock has just unveiled the "world's smallest" rack that has NVIDIA's latest GH200 Superchips inside, ready for AI deployment in edge environments with more efficiency, and smaller -- but still uber-powerful -- racks for AI use.

The new ASRock Rack MECAI-GH200 is the smallest server rack featuring NVIDIA's new Grace Hopper GH200 Superchip AI module, which is a huge achievement for the team. There are two variants of the NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip: first, the GH200 GPU with a single Grace chip with 72 Neoverse V2 cores and HBM3 memory.

The second model is the Grace Supership, featuring two Grace CPUs each with 72 cores (for a total of 144 cores) mixed with LPDDR5X memory. NVIDIA uses its in-house NVLink interconnect technology to get the integration through the on-board components, too.

Hunter Chen, Vice President at ASRock Rack explained: "As ASRock Rack, we aspire to bring the benefits of AI to everywhere. To achieve this goal, we are committed to deliver the most dependable server hardware solutions in various form factors for different scenarios. We are glad about the opportunity to showcase the MECAI-GH200 as one example of our ambition for 2024 here at the Mobile World Congress, enabling AI on the edge."

Ivan Goldwasser, Director of Data Center CPUs at NVIDIA said: "We launched the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip to meet the surging demand for generative AI. By leveraging this innovative platform with integrated memory technology, ASRock Rack is equipped to deliver an impressive server line-up with leading performance and memory bandwidth to suit a variety of applications. This aligns to our mission of delivering performance without compromise."

