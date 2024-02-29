ASRock's new 'world's smallest' server rack features NVIDIA's beefed-up H200 Superchips for AI

ASRock has just unveiled the "world's smallest" rack that has NVIDIA's latest GH200 Superchips inside, ready for AI deployment in edge environments with more efficiency, and smaller -- but still uber-powerful -- racks for AI use.
The new ASRock Rack MECAI-GH200 is the smallest server rack featuring NVIDIA's new Grace Hopper GH200 Superchip AI module, which is a huge achievement for the team. There are two variants of the NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip: first, the GH200 GPU with a single Grace chip with 72 Neoverse V2 cores and HBM3 memory.
The second model is the Grace Supership, featuring two Grace CPUs each with 72 cores (for a total of 144 cores) mixed with LPDDR5X memory. NVIDIA uses its in-house NVLink interconnect technology to get the integration through the on-board components, too.
Hunter Chen, Vice President at ASRock Rack explained: "As ASRock Rack, we aspire to bring the benefits of AI to everywhere. To achieve this goal, we are committed to deliver the most dependable server hardware solutions in various form factors for different scenarios. We are glad about the opportunity to showcase the MECAI-GH200 as one example of our ambition for 2024 here at the Mobile World Congress, enabling AI on the edge."
Ivan Goldwasser, Director of Data Center CPUs at NVIDIA said: "We launched the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip to meet the surging demand for generative AI. By leveraging this innovative platform with integrated memory technology, ASRock Rack is equipped to deliver an impressive server line-up with leading performance and memory bandwidth to suit a variety of applications. This aligns to our mission of delivering performance without compromise."
NVIDIA has a bunch of Grace Hopper GH200 Superchip products, which include:
- ASRock RACK's MECAI, measuring 450 x 445 x 87mm, accelerates AI and 5G services in constrained spaces at the edge of telco networks.
- ASUS's MGX server, the ESC NM2N-E1, slides into a rack that holds up to 32 GH200 processors and supports air- and water-cooled nodes.
- Foxconn provides a suite of MGX systems, including a 4U model that accommodates up to eight NVIDIA H100 NVL PCIe Tensor Core GPUs.
- GIGABYTE's XH23-VG0-MGX can accommodate plenty of storage in its six 2.5-inch Gen5 NVMe hot-swappable bays and two M.2 slots.
- Inventec's systems can slot into 19- and 21-inch racks and use three different implementations of liquid cooling.
- Lenovo supplies a range of 1U, 2U, and 4U MGX servers, including models that support direct liquid cooling.
- Pegatron's air-cooled AS201-1N0 server packs a BlueField-3 DPU for software-defined, hardware-accelerated networking.
- QCT can stack 16 of its QuantaGrid D74S-IU systems, each with two GH200 Superchips, into a single QCT QoolRack.
- Supermicro's ARS-111GL-NHR with nine hot-swappable fans is part of a portfolio of air- and liquid-cooled GH200 and NVIDIA Grace CPU systems.
- Wiwynn's SV7200H, a 1U dual GH200 system, supports a BlueField-3 DPU and a liquid-cooling subsystem that can be remotely managed.
- Wistron's MGX servers are 4U GPU systems for AI inference and mixed workloads, supporting up to eight accelerators in one system.