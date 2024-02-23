Some Apple Vision Pro owners report strange cracks in their displays after just weeks of use

Some Apple Vision Pro owners have started to report finding vertical hairline cracks on the front of their headset and nobody knows why.

The Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset has only been on sale for a few weeks and hasn't yet reached a month on the market, but there are already a few issues starting to crop up. Thankfully, most of those issues appear to be software-related which means that Apple will be able to fix them by releasing new updates over the coming weeks and months. But the latest issue to crop up is different, and it's a worrying one at that.

The issue at hand is a phenomenon that has started to crop up online and particularly on Reddit, with users reporting that their headsets are starting to crack. To be specific, the front cover glass that sits atop the EyeSight display is cracking in some instances, and seemingly of its own accord.

Users report that the headset's glass is cracking in a straight line around the halfway mark with no sudden impact or drops causing it. Some users say that their cracked glass was spotted after leaving the headset plugged in and charging and then returning to the device later. Others suggest that the crack could be related to the extra tension placed on the glass when the head straps are being tightened.

The number of people who have shared photos of cracked front glass on their Apple Vision Pro isn't huge, but the headset has only been on sale for a limited amount of time and in one country - and priced at $3,499 for the 256GB model and more for those who want more vast storage, it's unlikely there are a lot of these things floating around.

Right now there is no indication of whether or not Apple is aware of the issue or indeed why it's really happening. We do know that getting the cover glass swapped out via AppleCare coverage costs $300. Those who don't have AppleCare will have to pay the full $800, a huge sum of money for a crack that people say they didn't cause.

It's possible that Apple will replace the front glass as part of the Apple Vision Pro's warranty, but those who have reached out to Apple have so far been told that they must pay the cost themselves. That could change should Apple decide that this is an issue caused by the Apple Vision Pro's design, however.

The Apple Vision Pro went on sale on February 2 in the United States. Reports suggest that a global launch could happen within months with Canada, the UK, and China thought to be the first on the list to receive Apple's spatial computer.