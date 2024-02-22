AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed for opening Computex keynote - so prepare for a big Zen 5 CPU reveal?

We can hope to see a Zen 5 launch, but that might just be an initial unveiling, given that next-gen Ryzen desktop CPUs may not arrive until later in 2024.

AMD's CEO Lisa Su has been confirmed as giving the opening keynote at Computex 2024.

Excited for Zen 5 yet? Some rumors have certainly been stoking the hype around next-gen Ryzen processors (Image Credit: AMD)

The show, which runs from June 4 to June 7 in Taipei, is themed around 'connecting AI' (to no one's surprise) and Lisa Su will be given the opportunity to open the proceedings (as VideoCardz flagged up). That opening keynote will actually happen on June 3.

What will the CEO's speech contain in the way of revelations? The immediate obvious possibility that springs to mind is an announcement of Zen 5, which in its desktop incarnation will be either Ryzen 8000 or 9000 processors.

That said, even if we do get an announcement of these next-gen CPUs, it might be the case that it's more of a teaser than anything - and the full details won't come until later. And the actual release of these processors, well, that could come maybe later still.

Current rumors around the launch date of Zen 5 don't suggest that the AMD processors will likely arrive any time soon.

Granted, we have heard some buzz in the past around a Q3 launch, meaning July would be a possibility - and would fit nicely after a June reveal - but sadly, the latest word from the grapevine is that Zen 5 chips may not hit the shelves until late in the year.

Indeed, that particular prediction even left us wondering whether there's a chance that Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs, expected late in 2024, could pip AMD's Zen 5 processors to the post, and launch first.

That would be a major turnaround from what the rumor mill has widely believed for some time, namely that Zen 5 would be first out of the door, compounding AMD's advantage in the battle of the CPUs. As, in this scenario, those Ryzen 8000 or 9000 models would be up against Raptor Lake Refresh chips, which weren't much of a step forward for Intel last year, save for one exception (the 14700K).