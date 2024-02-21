Scientists photograph a vampiric sandwich-shaped object in deep space

Astronomers have discovered a strange and curious object approximately 800 light-years away from Earth resembling a vampiric sandwich.

Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

A new study that is yet to be peer-reviewed is claiming astronomers have located an object in deep space that looks similar to a cosmic sandwich.

Scientists photograph a vampiric sandwich-shaped object in deep space 5616
Open Gallery 2

That object is a star nicknamed "Dracula's Chivito," and according to astronomers behind the discovery the star appears to have "fangs", and was named after a sandwich that's Uruguay's national dish. The team behind the study states the star is still quite young in its development as it's surrounded by a protoplanetary disk that contains high quantities of gas and dust. Additionally, the astronomical object appears side-on from Earth's perspective, giving it a sandwich-like appearance.

According to astronomers, Dracula's Chivito is estimated to have 2.5 solar masses, which means 2.5 times the mass of our Sun, while also having a higher temperature than our Sun at approximately 8,000 Kelvin, versus 5,788 Kelvin. The researchers wrote that Dracula's Chivito is the "largest edge-on protoplanetary disk discovered to date" as it is 1,650 astronomical units (AU) in size (1AU = the distance between Earth and the Sun). Additionally, astronomers estimated Dracula's Chivito protoplanetary disk is about 0.2 solar masses.

So, what about the "fangs"? According to the team, these seemingly sharp objects coming out of the star's north side are caused by the remnants of its envelope that formed during the star's early years. These "fangs" are now fading but are a telltale sign the star is still quite young.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2024 at 1:14 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:arxiv.org, hubblesite.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags