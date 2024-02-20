Bethesda releasing every major Fallout game in a special anthology that comes with a Mini-Nuke

From the original Fallout from the 1990s to the online multiplayer Fallout 76, Bethesda's new Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology is coming soon.

Bethesda has announced a new Fallout collection for fans, with the new Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology including codes for seven Fallout games, including the most recent entries in the series and the old-school isometric games like the iconic Fallout 2. There's even the lesser-known Fallout Tactics, an obscure franchise offshoot focused on turn-based tactical combat.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology is launching on April 11, 2024, with the physical collector's item including a replica Mini-Nuke (with Audible bomb sound') and seven collector cards representing the game's S.P.E.C.I.A.L. character attributes and Fallout 76's in-game Perk Cards.

And with seven in total, each arrives with a Steam PC game code printed alongside artwork representing Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. The release coincides with the debut of Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series, which sees Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks team up with Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (among others) to tell an origins story set in the Fallout universe.

The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology collection includes the following games.

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout Tactics

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

"Whether you're new to Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout, or this isn't your first time stepping out of the vault, get a crash course in wasteland survival from the very beginning of the award-winning role-playing game series that blasted onto the scene in 1997," writes Bethesda in the announcement. "Just in time for the highly anticipated new Amazon Prime Fallout series, we're dropping the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology."

The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology is priced at $60 USD and is available for pre-order now via the Bethesda Gear Store and other retail outlets.