COLORFUL MEOW gaming laptop: AMD Ryzen 8040 'Hawk Point' APU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPU

COLORFUL seems to be preparing its first AMD-based product: the MEOW gaming laptop, with a Hawk Point APU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU.

COLORFUL doesn't make any AMD products right now, with the Chinese company only pumping out NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards over the last few years... but that's about to change.

COLORFUL's new MEOW gaming laptops (source: ITHome)

The company has just announced it is making a new gaming laptop that's powered by an AMD Ryzen CPU, with a new "MEOW" series gaming laptop to be announced on February 23. COLORFUL is teasing that it will be an "AMD AI PC" with a "GeForce RTX 40" series graphics card and part of its MEOW series of products.

COLORFUL is found in the laptop market with Intel processors, first debuting a laptop with an Intel 10th Gen Core CPU back in the day. But now ITHome is reporting that COLORFUL's new MEOW gaming laptops are named MEOW R15 24 and MEOW R16 24, which points to new 15-inch and 16-inch gaming laptops.

The CPU of choice is AMD's new Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs, which are now available, and in upcoming gaming laptop designs. We should expect to see one of the flagship Ryzen 9 series Hawk Point APUs, which is led by the flagship Ryzen 9 8945HS with 8 cores and 16 threads that boost up to 5.2GHz.

On the GPU side of things, COLORFUL could push for a GeForce RTX 4070 or GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, but I don't think we'll see a monster GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU inside of the MEOW 15 or MEOW 16 gaming laptops.