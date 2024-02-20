MSI Claw with Intel Meteor Lake APU loses to ASUS ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen APU in gaming tests

MSI's new Claw gaming handheld has been pitted against the ASUS ROG Ally, with Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" processor inside of the MSI Claw, the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU powers the ASUS ROG Ally.

MSI Claw with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" processor (source: Bilibili)

Both of the gaming handhelds have the same screen size, the same resolution, and 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory. The biggest difference between the two handhelds is that Intel powers the MSI Claw, and AMD powers the ASUS ROG Ally. Now, the handhelds are in the hands of gamers and benchmarkers and have been tested against each other... who wins? AMD.

The benchmarking involved testing the handhelds at different power levels, which is one of the most important parts of a gaming handheld: power levels and what drains the battery (and provides the most performance on the go). The MSI Claw has a bigger battery inside than the ASUS ROG Ally, so you'd expect more battery life... but that's where Intel's stumbles with Meteor Lake in a gaming handheld rear their head.

MSI's new Claw gaming handheld can run at up to a 40W TDP, but it falls in between 35W and 40W most of the time, which is a 10W increase over the 30W max from the ASUS ROG Ally. In some Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark runs, the Intel Meteor Lake-powered MSI Claw handheld lost to the ASUS ROG Ally.

MSI Claw 155H vs 135H vs the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme (source: Bilibili)

The Bilibili creator tested at four different power levels: 15W, 20W, 25W, and the max TDP of each handheld at 40W and 30W for the Claw, and ROG Ally, respectively.

MSI also has a lower-powered Claw handheld, with the Intel Core Ultra 5 135H "Meteor Lake" CPU, just like ASUS offers the ROG Ally with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme and slower Ryzen Z1 non-Extreme. Most gamers would want the higher-end and more expensive ROG Ally and Claw... so be careful when purchasing because the performance drop can be significant.

The Bilibili tester said that the average FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 on the lower-end Intel Core Ultra 5 135H "Meteor Lake" processor was 22.53FPS, while the higher-end Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" version of the Claw pumped out 29.78FPS average. That's significant.