Dead Space Remake with ray tracing mod in 8K on the GeForce RTX 4090 looks incredible

Dead Space with the Complete RT ray tracing mod for PC running in 8K at 60 FPS with DLSS 3 on a GeForce RTX 4090 is impressive stuff.

Released around this time last year, the Dead Space Remake from EA and Motive Studio presented a faithful built-from-the-ground-up remake of the iconic 2008 sci-fi horror game. With revamped visuals, audio, and various other improvements and updates, it was one of the best games from a stacked 2022 that also saw another iconic horror game get its remake dues with Capcom's Resident Evil 4.

Running on a high-end PC, the Dead Space Remake looks incredible, so it is no surprise that a ray tracing mod for the game also looks great. The video above shows that this uses Complete RT, a Reshade Ray Tracing Mod that adds ray-traced global illumination and ambient occlusion with volumetric fog and different color grading.

The change to color grading is immediately noticeable, giving the game a cooler blue-toned look, with the ray tracing being a more subtle change you notice during the gameplay sections. Look closely, and you'll see more detail across lighting and shadows, adding to the immersion.

With or without this RT mod, the Dead Space Remake looks great and features excellent lighting, so this mod is more of a refinement (as long as you're okay with the change to color grading). The good news is there's minimal overhead, so without a massive hit to performance, with DLSS 3 enabled, the GeForce RTX 4090 can push 8K with 60 FPS - impressive.

If you're thinking of giving this a spin, you should know that the Complete RT mod is behind a paywall - so you'll need to financially support its creator before installing it and seeing it in action. The 8K 60 FPS showcase features several before and after comparisons, and if nothing else, serves as a reminder that Dead Space is one the all-time greats.