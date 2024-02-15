Elon Musk teases when SpaceX will launch Starship again

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has teased when Starship could take to the skies once more, marking the company's ambitious third orbital test flight.

The SpaceX CEO took to X to share some information regarding the next time Starship will take to the skies. The new information came to light in a reply Musk made to the rapper Ye (Kanye West), who asked, "Where my rocket ship?". Musk wrote in response to Ye's tweet that SpaceX's massive rocket ship is expected to take flight "in about 3 weeks". Musk finished up his tweet by saying that despite the third orbital launch attempt being around the corner, he would recommend "waiting for a few more test flights before hopping on board".

For those who don't know, Starship is SpaceX's biggest and best rocket that is currently undergoing development with the overall goal of successfully reaching orbit. The rocket is slated to be the transportation method to the Moon and Mars, but its two orbital test flights, unfortunately, ended in the rocket exploding. However, the process of launching new technology involves explosions, and after every launch, SpaceX learns more about how the 400-foot-tall rocket handles.

An example of this is the difference between the first orbital test flight and the second. Starship exploded on its first orbital test flight and didn't achieve stage separation, which is when the Super Heavy Booster disconnects from the Starship vehicle. The second orbital flight stage separation was achieved, along with an increase in maximum altitude gained.