Magic: The Gathering made over $1 billion in 2023, or 52% of Hasbro's gaming revenue

Wizards of the Coast made a hefty splash in Hasbro's gaming pool as the decades-old Magic: The Gathering card game generated over $1 billion in revenue.

How much money does Magic: The Gathering make? Hasbro's latest financials offer some eye-opening numbers.

Hasbro's latest earnings report shows a breakdown of its key segment earnings for the entire 2023 year. While revenues are down to $5 billion from $5.8 billion a year ago, gaming earnings are up, and a lot of that is owed to an iconic early 90's card game.

According to the financials, the Magic: The Gathering franchise generated $1.085 billion in 2023, accounting for over half of Hasbro's total gaming earnings.

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks had this to say about Magic's performance:

Wizards and Digital Gaming is coming off a banner year led by MAGIC'S Universes Beyond, the success of Baldur's Gate III from our partners at Larian, and Monopoly Go! from Scopely. 2024 is about returning Consumer Products to profitability, investing for long term momentum in games and driving significant improvements in Hasbro's bottom line fueled by operational discipline and renewed product innovation. MAGIC had another record year in 2023 with a string of amazing new sets, including our best-selling set of all time, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth. While a product like Lord of The Rings creates a tough comp in 2024, we have some unique sets that fans are eagerly anticipating including March's Fallout, a new Commander focused Universes Beyond product line, this summer's Modern Horizons 3, the sequel to our prior best-selling set of all time, and this September's charming new world, Bloomburrow.

Hasbro's report goes on to confirm that 2024 will have the same amount of sets as 2023: